Saudi Arabia and Russia officially launched a mutual visa-free travel regime on May 11, coinciding with the centenary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The agreement allows citizens holding ordinary passports to travel between the two states without visas for tourism, business visits or family travel for up to 90 days within a calendar year.

The new arrangement, first signed during the Saudi-Russian Investment and Business Forum in Riyadh in December 2025, is intended to facilitate mobility, increase tourism flows, and deepen economic and cultural cooperation between Riyadh and Moscow. Saudi and Russian officials described the agreement as a major milestone in bilateral relations and a reflection of growing ties between the two countries.

According to the agreement, travelers may use the 90-day allowance either continuously or through multiple visits during the year. The exemption, however, does not apply to travel for work, study, residency, or religious pilgrimage, such as Hajj and Umrah, which remain subject to separate visa procedures.

The launch of visa-free travel is expected to support Saudi Arabia’s broader tourism expansion strategy under Vision 2030 while strengthening business exchanges and investment opportunities with Russia. The agreement also positions Russia as the first country to obtain a mutual visa exemption with Saudi Arabia that includes holders of ordinary passports.