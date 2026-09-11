Saudi Arabia shut its East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions after an attack injured several people, an Energy Ministry official told state media Friday.

"The East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions was subjected to several attacks on Thursday morning," the official told the SPA news agency, adding: "The pipeline was stopped as a precaution, and the attacks resulted in some injuries."

An official source at the Energy Ministry, in a statement, said the attacks occurred on Thursday morning.

The source said the pipeline was shut down "as a precautionary measure" following the attacks.

A number of people were injured and received medical care, the ministry said, without specifying the number of casualties or their condition.

Emergency and specialized technical teams responded immediately and took measures to secure the pipeline and assess its safety.

The ministry said any further developments will be announced in due course.

The statement did not identify who carried out the attacks or provide details on the nature of the strikes, and no group claimed responsibility for the attacks.