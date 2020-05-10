Coronavirus cases are rising among Gulf countries as Sunday marked the highest number of cases confirmed on a single day for both the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The UAE announced 781 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest number of cases detected in a day. Health authorities confirmed 13 additional deaths, bringing the total to 198. As part of reducing restrictions, Dubai last month eased a 24-hour lockdown after almost three weeks.

Kuwait reported 1,065 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,688 with 58 reported deaths.

Kuwait extended curfews Friday as part of efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Kuwaiti government spokesman Tariq Al Mazram said the restrictions were extended to May 30. The 20-day curfew started Sunday to contain the spread of the virus.

Saudi Arabia reported 1,912 cases on Sunday bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 39,048, including 246 deaths.