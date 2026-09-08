Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels escalated Tuesday following an attack on civilian, economic sites and energy facilities injured dozens of civilians.

Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government, said the Houthi group’s escalation and attempts to target Saudi Arabia, its national assets, citizens and residents constituted a “dangerous escalation.”

Al-Malki said in a statement that the attacks were a “blatant violation” of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and a “direct threat” to the security and safety of its citizens and residents.

He added that the coalition’s Joint Forces Command would take “necessary operational measures” to deter the Houthis and confront their approach, adding that the command would take all necessary measures and actions to respond to the sources of the threat and “neutralize its danger.”

In a separate statement, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said several energy facilities and installations in the kingdom’s southern region were targeted early Tuesday.

The attacks injured 73 people, including women and children and caused “fires at several locations,” resulting in a temporary halt to some operations, the ministry added.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Houthi group’s targeting of civilian and economic sites in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran and the resulting injuries.

It also condemned the group’s continued targeting of commercial vessels in the Red Sea and threats to freedom of international maritime navigation.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, territory and national interests, calling for an “immediate halt to all forms of escalation” by the group.

The Houthis, meanwhile, said Tuesday they had carried out a “qualitative and wide-ranging military operation” against Saudi Arabia using dozens of ballistic missiles and drones.

They added that the operation was in response to more than 120 Saudi airstrikes on Yemen over the past three days.

The escalation comes as fighting has intensified in Yemen, where the internationally recognized government has launched a counteroffensive to retake territory from the Iran-backed Houthi group.