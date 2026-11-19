A skyscraper housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in Riyadh was damaged Thursday, witnesses said, as the kingdom reported new attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Saudi Arabia battles a surge in attacks since fighting reignited this summer in neighboring Yemen's civil war, backing the internationally recognized government against the Houthis.

Early Thursday, Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists in the Saudi capital reported hearing a powerful blast.

About the same time, civil defense authorities warned of "potential danger" but minutes later said the danger passed.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said it "addressed a missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh."

"Initial assessment indicates the impact of debris, with material damage currently being surveyed," said coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki.

Witnesses later told AFP that Riyadh's Public Investment Fund Tower, at 80 stories the tallest in the city's financial district, was damaged.

"The facade is damaged across several floors, with windows blown out," said one anonymous source. Two other sources confirmed the damage.

Standing 385 meters high, the tower dominates King Abdullah Financial District, a showcase for Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions.

With imposing skyscrapers, luxury stores and green spaces, the district also hosts the headquarters of the Saudi stock exchange and multinationals such as Goldman Sachs.

Chaired by Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the sovereign wealth fund is one of the largest in the world with more than $900 billion in managed assets.

It is also one of the main instruments to diversify the kingdom's economy from oil, plans threatened by the latest fighting.

Deadly airport attack

Malki also said Thursday that the coalition intercepted five ballistic missiles launched toward Saudi Arabia's southern region, bordering Yemen.

The Iran-backed Houthis stepped up their attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, striking targets including airports, energy infrastructure, military sites and Riyadh's financial district.

In October, a deadly attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed 14 and injured hundreds, forcing flight suspensions for two weeks.

In response, the Saudi coalition struck Houthi targets in Houthi-held areas of Yemen.

On Thursday, Houthi media outlets reported Saudi Arabia launched another attack on Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

The Almasirah television channel said Saudi forces "once again targeted the shoe and textile factory of the Alyateem Development Foundation," its correspondent in Sanaa reported.

The Saudi coalition said it "destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Dhamar," a city about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Sanaa used by the Houthis to strike Riyadh.

Crown prince meeting

The long-running civil war in Yemen, one of the world's poorest countries, fell dormant in 2022 after a cease-fire but sprang back to life this summer.

The Houthis are now nearing Aden, the internationally recognized government's interim capital, after making sweeping territorial gains since the war resumed.

The latest fighting has killed more than 1,600 people and displaced more than 300,000, according to the United Nations.

On Thursday, the Saudi crown prince met with U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper in Riyadh, according to state news agency SPA.

The two sides "reviewed bilateral relations, particularly in military matters, and discussed regional developments," the media outlet said.

On Wednesday, another powerful explosion rattled homes in Riyadh. Residents said no mobile phone alerts were issued beforehand, which is usually the case.

"The explosion was extremely loud," said one resident in the north of the city. "Hearing a blast without receiving a warning is very frightening."

The coalition said it intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis in the Riyadh and southern regions.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on X that the group targeted Riyadh's international airport and the capital's financial district with cruise missiles.