The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Thursday it intercepted a ballistic missile the group fired at the Medina region, home to one of Islam's holiest cities.

The announcement came minutes after the kingdom's civil defense agency warned of danger near the strategic port of Yanbu.

It was unclear if the two events were connected.

Air defense intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia toward the Medina region, coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in a post on X, referring to the group as terrorist.

The Houthis rejected suggestions they were targeting the city, saying such accusations were a "blatant and grave falsehood."

"Our operations target only its oil facilities and military bases," the group said in a statement.

The Houthis have repeatedly said their forces would not target the holy cities of Mecca or Medina in their campaign against the kingdom, a campaign that has included attacks on airports, energy infrastructure and military sites.

They have targeted the port of Yanbu several times in recent months.

"A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Yanbu Governorate to alert of a potential danger," the agency said in a statement published online.

Yanbu, on the Red Sea, is the terminus of the East-West Pipeline that allows Saudi oil to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

The port and pipeline have played a key role since the outbreak of the Yemen conflict, helping Riyadh ship crude and fuel to global markets.