Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday called for an immediate end to Israel's killings in Gaza and swift reconstruction of the devastated enclave, saying fatalities have continued despite a cease-fire agreement with Tel Aviv.

Speaking Friday during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, the minister said the cease-fire had failed to end fatalities in Gaza, stressing the need to stop the violence and begin rebuilding the devastated territory.

Prince Faisal also emphasized the need to preserve the unity of Gaza and the West Bank, saying stability in Gaza is essential to that goal. He underscored the importance of addressing Palestinian rights, including the right to self-determination.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions in the West Bank, after Israel’s government approved measures on Sunday aimed at changing the legal and civil reality there, including expanding enforcement powers into areas designated as A and B.

An Oct. 10 cease-fire agreement ended Israel’s two-year war that began on Oct. 8, 2023. Palestinian authorities say the conflict killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded over 171,000 others and caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure. The U.N. estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.

At least 591 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,578 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Munich is hosting the 62nd Munich Security Conference from Friday through Sunday under tight security, as diplomats describe the current period as the most turbulent since the end of the Cold War, marked by escalating conflicts and growing uncertainty over the future of the global order.

