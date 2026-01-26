Saudi Arabia hopes to build “strong, positive” relations with the United Arab Emirates, the kingdom’s foreign minister said Monday, while making clear that any future progress depends on Abu Dhabi’s complete withdrawal from Yemen.

"The kingdom is always keen on having a strong, positive relationship with the UAE," Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said during a news conference in Warsaw.

"The UAE has now decided to leave Yemen and I think if that indeed is the case and the UAE has completely left the issue of Yemen, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take responsibility," he added.

"It is essential that there be positive and strong relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE as a fundamental part of the Gulf Cooperation Council," he added.

There was no comment from the UAE on the Saudi minister's statements.

Last month, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), Yemen's main separatist group, captured the eastern provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra near the border with Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh accused Abu Dhabi of pushing STC forces to carry out military operations along the kingdom's southern border. The UAE denied the accusation.

Backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Yemeni government forces managed to recapture the two provinces earlier this month.

Following the rift, the UAE withdrew all forces from Yemen, ending its mission in the country.

The confrontation marked one of the most serious rifts within Yemen's anti-Houthi camp in years.