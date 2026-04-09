The top diplomats from Iran and Saudi Arabia held a phone call Thursday, their first since the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Tehran.

The call between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi comes a day after the U.S. and Iran reached a temporary cease-fire, which paused Tehran's strikes against its Gulf neighbours in retaliation for Israeli-American attacks.

"The call focused on reviewing developments in the situation and ways to slow the pace of tensions so as to help restore security and stability in the region," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Since February 28, Israel and the United States have carried out a military campaign against Iran, resulting in thousands of casualties. Tehran has responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israel.

Iran has also targeted what it described as U.S. interests in several Arab countries, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, actions condemned by the affected states.

After 40 days of fighting, Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week truce mediated by Pakistan, raising prospects for a broader agreement to end the conflict.

Iranian authorities said they are seeking to complete negotiations in Pakistan with the aim of reaching a final deal during the 15-day ceasefire period.