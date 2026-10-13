The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis and the rebels issued tit-for-tat evacuation orders Tuesday for civilians and workers to evacuate oil facilities.

The coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government called on civilians to evacuate an oil facility in the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, ahead of a planned military operation.

In a statement, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki urged civilians to leave the Yemen Petroleum Co.'s Al-Sabaha central station for their safety.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition requests that civilians evacuate the site of the Yemen Petroleum Company, the al-Sabaha Central Station in Sanaa ... for their own safety," al-Maliki wrote on X, attaching a map of the location on the city's outskirts.

The evacuation warning came shortly after al-Maliki announced on X that the coalition will issue an alert to civilians ahead of "precision operation."

The announcement comes amid renewed tensions between the coalition and Yemen's Houthi group.

Later Tuesday, in an apparent response to the coalition statement, Yemen's Houthis warned civilians and employees to evacuate areas near Saudi Aramco facilities.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces warn all employees and citizens near any facility belonging to Aramco oil to evacuate it and move away from it, as it is a legitimate target for our forces," military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X.

Yemen's Houthis warned Tuesday all employees and civilians near facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco to evacuate and stay away from the sites.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that the group considers any Aramco oil facility a "legitimate target" for its forces.

The tit-for-tat warning comes amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi Arabia.