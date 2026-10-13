A Saudi-led coalition ​spokesperson said ​on Tuesday ⁠a warning will be issued shortly for civilians to evacuate a site ⁠in ⁠Yemen's Sanaa ahead of a special operation.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition requests that civilians evacuate the site of the Yemen Petroleum Company, the al-Sabaha Central Station in Sanaa... for their own safety," spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki wrote on X, attaching a map of the location on the city's outskirts.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthis warned civilians and employees to evacuate areas near Saudi Aramco facilities on Tuesday, after the Saudi-led coalition said it planned to target an oil company in Sanaa.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces warn all employees and citizens near any facility belonging to Aramco oil to evacuate it and move away from it, as it is a legitimate target for our forces," military spokesman Yahya Saree posted on X.