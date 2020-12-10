U.S. President Donald Trump's aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner said Thursday it was only a matter of time for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel after Morocco became the latest Arab nation to do so.
"Israel and Saudi Arabia coming together and having full normalization at this point is an inevitability, but the timeframe, obviously, will come -- is something that has to be worked out," Kushner told reporters.
