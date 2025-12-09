Shells of unidentified origin landed near the Mezzeh military airport in the Syrian capital on Tuesday evening, Syrian state media reported, prompting a security response and an investigation into the source of the fire.

Three explosive shells fell in the vicinity of the airport without causing casualties or material damage, the state news agency SANA said, quoting a military source. State-run broadcaster Al Ekhbariya also confirmed that “unidentified shells fell near Mezzeh Airport,” following earlier reports of explosions heard in the area.

Authorities were deployed to the site and have begun work to determine who was responsible for the shelling, according to the reports. No group immediately claimed responsibility, and no further details have been released regarding potential motives or whether the airport itself was the intended target.

The Mezzeh military airport is considered a strategic location on the western edge of Damascus, near access routes leading toward southern Syria.

The incident comes weeks after a Reuters report suggested Washington was exploring plans for a military presence at an airbase in Damascus as part of a U.S.-brokered security arrangement between Syria and Israel. The report claimed the airport’s location could make it a gateway to areas expected to form part of a future demilitarized zone under discussion.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry rejected the report at the time, calling it “false,” while offering no further details.

The United States has been mediating between Syria and Israel in efforts to de-escalate tensions and negotiate a potential security agreement that Damascus hopes would address recent Israeli territorial seizures.