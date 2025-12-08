Slovenia and Belgium on Monday condemned Israeli authorities for forcibly entering the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) compound in East Jerusalem, as the U.N. agency’s leadership denounced the seizure of assets and the removal of the United Nations flag from its premises.

Slovenia’s Foreign Ministry said on X that it “strongly condemns the forced entry of Israeli authorities into the UNRWA compound, the seizure of property, and the removal of the U.N. flag,” stressing that such actions violate the inviolability of U.N. premises and “breach international legal obligations.” Ljubljana called on Israel to respect international law and to ensure the safety and protection of U.N. personnel working in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Belgium also voiced regret over the raid, with Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot saying Israeli police and municipal officials forcibly entered a United Nations compound just days after an overwhelming majority of U.N. member states voted to renew UNRWA’s mandate. “U.N. buildings are protected under international law,” he said, adding that the U.N. agency’s staff “help people” and must be supported in carrying out their mandate.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said Israeli police escorted by municipal officials raided the compound early Monday, seizing “furniture, IT equipment and other property” using trucks and forklifts, before removing the U.N. flag and raising the Israeli flag in its place. The compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood has been empty since January after Israeli authorities banned UNRWA from operating inside the country and declared Lazzarini persona non grata.

Israeli police told AFP the raid was conducted as part of a Jerusalem municipality “debt-collection procedure” related to Arnona, a local residence tax. UNRWA officials strongly rejected the claim, noting that the United Nations and its agencies are exempt from taxation under international law and under Israeli legislation, referencing the 1946 U.N. convention.

“Whatever action taken domestically, the compound retains its status as a U.N. premises, immune from any form of interference,” Lazzarini said.

Established more than 70 years ago to support Palestinians forcibly displaced from their land, UNRWA has been facing severe financial strain following Israeli accusations that some staff were involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks – claims the agency says remain unsubstantiated, as no evidence has been provided. Several major donor countries temporarily paused or suspended funding after the allegations.

The raid adds further pressure on the U.N. agency as humanitarian needs among Palestinians continue to escalate.