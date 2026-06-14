Somaliland leader Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday in west Jerusalem during his first state visit, which comes months after Israel officially recognized the breakaway African state.

In December, Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland's independence since the region declared autonomy from Somalia in 1991 following a civil war.

"The visit carries special significance," Abdullahi said in a statement issued by Herzog's office. "It is the first state visit by a president of the Republic of Somaliland to another country, and we are deeply appreciative that the State of Israel has chosen to receive us with such an honor on this historic occasion."

Abdullahi added: "Somaliland has been talking, has been reaching out to the world leaders for the past 35 years. They were asking only one question: to see us. Only one country desired to see us and recognize Somaliland, and that's the government of Israel and its people."

Somaliland is strategically located on the Gulf of Aden, but has no international recognition amid concerns that the move would provoke Somalia and encourage other African separatist movements.

Herzog said in the statement that Abdullahi’s visit "symbolizes the great potential of this wonderful new partnership" and expressed hope for increased bilateral "cooperation in a range of fields."

"We both face the threat of radical extremism," Herzog claimed. "We both seek security and stability in the region and in the Horn of Africa. We both see the importance of protecting maritime freedom."

The visit comes weeks after Israel appointed its first ambassador to Somaliland, following Somaliland's appointment of its own envoy to Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar traveled to Somaliland in January – a trip that drew sharp condemnation from Somalia, which described it as an "unauthorized incursion."