Sri Lanka's parliament, Thursday came together to endorse a motion on the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, urging the country's president to take a firm stance against recent attacks by Israel in the occupied West Bank.

The motion, proposed by Imthiaz Bakeer Markar of the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya bloc, shed light on Israel's alleged deprivation of Palestinians' citizenship rights, relegating them to "third-class, slave citizens of the Palestinian territories."

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa denounced the recent Israeli airstrikes on the Jenin refugee camp, stating firmly that such actions were unacceptable.

He emphasized Sri Lanka's unwavering commitment to standing with Palestine and highlighting their enduring plight on the global stage.

Sajith Premadasa, leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya bloc, articulated the collective voice of parliament, asserting that the motion was a crucial step in advocating for the political, social, economic, and security rights of the Palestinian people.

He decried the state terrorism and barbarism that innocent Palestinians face, highlighting the grave dangers they encounter daily.

Premadasa emphasized the need for solidarity with the Palestinian people during this challenging time.

Adding to the chorus, Vijitha Herath, a parliamentarian from the National People's Party (NPP), called upon President Ranil Wickremesinghe to issue an official statement condemning Israel's behavior, particularly considering the attack on Jenin.

The rising tensions and Israeli forces' raids into Palestinian towns have escalated the situation across the West Bank, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries.

According to the Health Ministry, over 190 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces since the beginning of the year.