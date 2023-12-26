A video reportedly showing several Palestinian children, stripped to their undergarments and held at gunpoint by the Israeli army caused an uproar on social media Tuesday.

The footage posted on YouTube by an Israeli photographer, embedded within the Israeli forces in Gaza, shows dozens of Palestinian civilians, all stripped down to their underwear, being gathered at a playground-turned-detention camp in northern Gaza City.

The video, which first appeared online on Monday, also showed several children, women elderly, a person in a wheelchair and even a baby among the hostages as Israeli tanks' barrels pointed at them.

The fate of the Palestinian detainees, however, remains unknown with the Israeli army yet to comment on the video.

The video also captures Israeli soldiers raiding houses in Gaza and holding up images of families feared to be either taken to detention camps or killed to the camera.

Earlier on Dec. 8, a different footage showing Palestinian men being forced to strip down to their underwear, kneel blindfolded and crammed into a cargo bed by Israeli troops sparked outcry.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have also been accused of carrying out field executions against civilians in Gaza.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Hamas incursion on Oct. 7, killing at least 20,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,536 others, according to the Gazan health authorities.