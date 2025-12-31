A suicide bomber targeted a police patrol in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo, killing one person and wounding several security officers, state media reported Tuesday.
The attacker detonated himself while being searched by the patrol after arousing suspicion, a security source told state-owned Ekhbariya TV.
The bombing comes a week after PKK/YPG attacks killed three civilians and injured several others in northern Aleppo. The YPG is the Syria branch of the PKK terrorist group based on northeast Syria.