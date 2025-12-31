A suicide bomber targeted a police patrol in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo, killing one person and wounding several security officers, state media reported Tuesday.

The attacker detonated ‌himself while being searched by the ​patrol after arousing ‍suspicion, ‍a ​security ‍source told state-owned ⁠Ekhbariya ‍TV.

The bombing comes a week after PKK/YPG attacks killed three civilians and injured several others in northern Aleppo. The YPG is the Syria branch of the PKK terrorist group based on northeast Syria.