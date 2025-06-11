A convoy of nearly 2,000 activists from across North Africa is making its way toward the Gaza Strip in a symbolic effort to protest Israel’s blockade and express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The initiative, known as the Maghreb “Resilience Convoy” (Sumud), began its journey Monday from the Tunisian capital and reached the Libyan city of Zawiya by Tuesday.

Organizers say the group will continue through Libya and Egypt before attempting to reach Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

“This convoy is not about delivering aid – it’s about delivering a message,” said Haifa Mansura, a Tunisian activist and co-organizer. “A message of solidarity, resistance, and international pressure.”

The convoy includes activists from Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Libya, and Mauritania, with more supporters expected to join in Egypt.

In total, more than 120 vehicles, nine buses, and 1,700 participants are part of the overland campaign, coordinated in partnership with international networks such as the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and the Global March to Gaza.

On Tuesday, the first wave arrived in Zawiya, roughly 50 kilometers west of Tripoli, where they were greeted by cheering crowds and Libyan security officials who saluted the convoy as it passed.

“The reception was exceptional. Libyans provided food, water, and full support,” said Dr. Mohammed Amin Balnour, the convoy’s medical coordinator. “Most participants are in good health, though some are fatigued from the road.”

One participant reportedly had to return to Tunisia from the Ben Guerdane border due to illness, but no serious medical issues have been reported.

The convoy is expected to pass through Misrata next before heading toward the Egyptian border. Organizers say the convoy will arrive in Cairo on Thursday and reach Rafah by Sunday, although access to the crossing remains uncertain.

“We met with the Egyptian ambassador in Tunis, but he gave no clear answer,” said convoy spokesperson Nabil Channoufi. “We hope Egypt understands this peaceful movement’s purpose and allows us through.”

The convoy’s mission comes amid growing frustration over limited humanitarian access to Gaza. While Israel has allowed some aid through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation – an initiative backed by Israel and the U.S. – the United Nations and several NGOs have criticized the foundation for being restrictive and unaccountable.

This North African convoy coincides with the interception of the “Madleen”, a humanitarian ship carrying 12 international activists attempting to reach Gaza by sea, underscoring what organizers call an urgent global call to action.

“This is about moral duty,” said Libyan organizer Ahmed Abdulgani. “We’ve witnessed atrocities in Gaza. No Muslim, no human being, should stay silent.”

Tunisian journalist and activist Fadiya Al-Husseini criticized Arab states for their passive stance, arguing that the convoy’s symbolism also challenges regional indifference.

“It’s not just the silence of Europe we’re confronting – it’s the silence of Arab leaders,” Al-Husseini said.

More international activists are expected to join the effort in Cairo, many flying in from nearly 50 different countries. Organizers say that despite not carrying physical aid, the convoy is delivering something just as powerful: unrelenting public pressure and a visible show of unity.