A humanitarian boat carrying 12 activists – including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg – will continue its voyage toward Gaza “until the last minute,” campaigners vowed Sunday, despite an Israeli order to intercept the vessel.

“We’ll stay mobilized until the last moment – until Israel cuts the internet and networks,” European Parliament member Rima Hassan told Agence France-Presse (AFP) from aboard the ship Madleen.

The Madleen, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, set sail from Sicily last week carrying relief supplies in a mission to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, where the war with Hamas has now entered its 21st month.

“There are 12 of us civilians on board. We are not armed. There is only humanitarian aid,” Hassan said.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the military to block the boat from reaching the Palestinian territory.

“I say clearly: Turn back because you will not reach Gaza,” Gallant said in a statement from his office.

The coalition responded in a statement on X, saying it expected “interception and an attack from Israel at any moment” and calling for the governments of those on board to protect them.

Nationals of Germany, France, Brazil, Türkiye, Sweden, Spain and the Netherlands are among those aboard.

“We’re not scared of them,” said German human rights activist Yasemin Acar, also aboard the vessel.

“The message they have been sending us – that we cannot come closer – is not making us step back,” she added.

Hassan voiced concern over the lack of official response from countries whose citizens are part of the crew.

“No state has responded. The message being sent is that Israel is being allowed to act with impunity, without any guarantee of protection for us,” she said.

On Sunday, French Minister for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad Laurent Saint-Martin said France was obliged to ensure “consular protection” for its nationals aboard the Madleen.

“The six French citizens on this boat are entitled to consular protection,” he told a state TV channel.

The Gaza war began following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, incursion on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the overall death toll had reached 54,880, the majority civilians.

Israel has enforced a naval blockade on Gaza since before the Hamas attack.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition was founded in 2010 to oppose the blockade and deliver humanitarian aid.

Israel has faced mounting international condemnation over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the United Nations has warned the entire population of more than 2 million is at risk of famine.