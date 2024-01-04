At least three members of a pro-Iran faction were killed, seven others wounded in suspected U.S. drone strike in Iraqi capital Baghdad on Thursday, a security official said.

The strike in the city's east targeted the headquarters of Hashed al-Shaabi militia group, mainly pro-Iranian former paramilitary units integrated into the Iraqi armed forces, according to the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Reuters in the meanwhile cited police sources and eyewitnesses to report at least two rockets struck a building used by Iraqi militia group al-Nujaba'a.

A group spokesman said three of the group's fighters were killed, including a local commander in al-Nujaba'a. The spokesman accused the United States of carrying out the attack.

Iraqi police and security sources said they had no further detail on who might have carried out the strike pending a government investigation.

Last month, the United States carried out retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq after a drone attack by Iran-aligned militants that left one U.S. service member in critical condition and wounded two others.

The U.S. military has already come under attack at least 100 times in Iraq and Syria since Israel's war on Gaza began in October, usually with a mix of rockets and one-way attack drones.