Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s office on Saturday announced an “immediate cease-fire” in Suwayda as interior ministry forces deployed in the Druze-majority province under a U.S.-brokered deal with Israel.

The presidency called on "all parties to fully respect" the truce, that came after Israel bombed defence ministry forces which had deployed to the southern province earlier this week to force their withdrawal.

"Following the bloody events caused by outlaw groups, and under direct orders from the Presidency, internal security forces have begun deploying in Suwayda as part of a national mission," Interior Ministry spokesman Noureddin al-Baba said in a statement.

Al-Baba added that "their primary goal is to protect civilians and end the chaos," adding that "security forces will use all their resources to stop the attacks, end the infighting, and bring stability back to the province."

The statement came hours after the U.S. ambassador to Türkiye said Syria and Israel agreed to a ceasefire.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda. Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel cited the "protection of Druze communities" as a pretext for its attacks.