Syrian security forces arrested five senior air force officers and commanders who served under the ousted Bashar Assad regime over their alleged involvement in airstrikes on populated areas, state news agency SANA reported Friday.

Col. Abdul Aal Mohammad Abdul Aal, head of Internal Security in the coastal Tartous province, said specialized units, in cooperation with the Anti-Terrorism Directorate, carried out a series of security operations that led to the arrests.

Abdul Aal said the detainees included pilots, field commanders and officers who served in operations rooms under the former regime.

Those detained were identified as Maj. Gen. Mohammad Fajr Ali, Brig. Gen. pilot Abdullah Ali Mualla, Col. pilot Nidal Hussein Saleh, Col. Mohammad Ali Salim and Lt. Col. pilot Talib Abdul Karim Hassan.

Investigations and military records indicated that the five, each according to his position and responsibilities, were involved in planning, directing and carrying out airstrikes, he added.

According to the security chief, aircraft, air bases and field command centers were used to conduct intensive strikes on populated areas, resulting in the destruction of residential neighborhoods and infrastructure, forced displacement and extensive casualties.

On Sept. 10, Latakia Internal Security Commander Abdulaziz al-Ahmad said a series of security operations led to the arrest of the nine pilots after surveillance, tracking, intelligence gathering, and investigations.

He said the detainees had participated, according to the investigations and available information, in "numerous crimes and violations against the Syrian people,” exploiting their military positions and expertise in combat and helicopter aviation.

The statement said the operations they took part in included bombardment and attacks that caused large numbers of deaths and injuries, inflicted extensive damage on cities and towns, displaced residents and destroyed homes, facilities and civilian infrastructure.

Syrian authorities periodically announce the arrest of people accused of committing violations against civilians during the years of the revolution, which began in March 2011 before opposition forces entered Damascus and toppled the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024.