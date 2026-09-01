The U.N. nuclear watchdog said a site in Syria contained infrastructure consistent with a nuclear reactor, concluding that the country’s former regime led by Bashar Assad failed to declare nuclear material, facilities and activities required under international safeguards.

Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last month visited two sites, one in Deir el-Zour and a second location related to nuclear material identified by Syria.

The IAEA said observations at the Deir el-Zour site confirmed that recently uncovered cooling infrastructure was consistent with that of a nuclear reactor.

The agency said it would continue to monitor the activities at the site "as the excavation work progresses."

"Based on the information provided by Syria and the results of the agency's verification activities conducted at several locations in Syria, the agency is able to establish that the former Syrian authorities had failed to report nuclear material, facilities and activities," it said.

In the report, IAEA head Rafael Grossi welcomed "Syria's transparency and cooperation with the agency."

"Syria has taken measures to remedy the situation by providing to the agency the required nuclear material accounting reports and design information for the above-mentioned facilities," the report said.

Grossi said last month in Damascus that IAEA inspectors had found several tons of nuclear material in Syria, at a site Damascus reported to the agency last month.

He praised Damascus's "courageous decision" to report the undisclosed site, which dates back to the rule of ousted regime leader Bashar Assad.