Syria confirmed first death from the coronavirus on Sunday.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Friday expressed concern over the potential consequences of the coronavirus outbreak on the more than 1 million civilians displaced from Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.
OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke spoke of the effects of the coronavirus disease on Syria during a video news conference in the U.N.’s Geneva office.
Damaged health infrastructure and massive displacement due to attacks by the Bashar Assad regime and Russia make potential containment measures in the region a nearly impossible task.
