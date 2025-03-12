A Syrian interim government-appointed committee investigating recent deadly violence vowed Tuesday to prevent unlawful retaliation as the new authorities seek to restore order.

A wave of violence broke out last Thursday, mainly in the Mediterranean heartland of the Alawite minority, the deadliest since longtime dictator Bashar Assad was ousted in December.

At least 1,225 civilians have reportedly been killed since Thursday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

The U.N. Human Rights Office said it had documented alleged summary executions that could have been sectarian violence.

At a press conference in Damascus, committee spokesman Yasser al-Farhan said: "The new Syria is determined to enshrine justice and the rule of law, protect the rights and freedoms of its citizens, prevent unlawful revenge and guarantee that there is no impunity."

Farhan said the committee was working on "gathering and reviewing evidence" related to the wave of violence.

He added the committee would "listen to the eyewitnesses" and establish mechanisms for people to contact the investigators as well as gather and verify video evidence.

The findings will be submitted to the presidency and the judiciary, Farhan said.

The Observatory said that thousands of Alawite civilians from Jableh and the surrounding area had fled to Russia's Hmeimim airbase since Friday.

The town's mayor, Amjad Sultan, told AFP he had visited the displaced to tell them that security forces were restoring control and "outside is now safe."

Seven arrests

The presidency announced Sunday that it was forming a committee to "investigate the violations against civilians and identify those responsible."

It said it would present its findings within 30 days and that those found responsible would be referred to the courts.

The violence began Thursday, after the attempted arrest of a wanted suspect, with an attack by Assad loyalists on security forces spiraling into clashes.

Farhan said the committee would investigate events that occurred between Thursday and Saturday.

The authorities have announced the arrest of at least seven individuals since Monday accused of having committed violations against civilians, according to SANA.

Human Rights Watch called on Syria's new authorities to ensure accountability for the mass killings.

"Government action to protect civilians and prosecute perpetrators of indiscriminate shootings, summary executions, and other grave crimes must be swift and unequivocal," HRW deputy regional director, Adam Coogle, said.