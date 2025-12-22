With the various Christian denominations in Syria beginning their preparations for Christmas and New Year's celebrations, internal security forces carried out a significant deployment across the country.

Troops were deployed in the capital, Damascus, especially in the neighborhoods of Bab Sharqi and Bab Touma, as Christmas trees and holiday markets went up.

The operations began Saturday evening with the closure of certain roads and the prohibition of vehicle access to crowded streets surrounding churches, under heightened security measures.

Security challenges facing Syrian authorities remain numerous, prompting them this year to show particular concern for maintaining order in places of celebration and public gatherings in general, and religious ones in particular.

This has been clearly reflected in cities and towns hosting festivities, like in the city of Homs and its surroundings, the localities of the Syrian coast, the governorate of Hama, as well as all regions that had previously witnessed incidents of sectarian violence.

Meanwhile, lights have once again been lit in the predominantly Christian villages of the western Idlib province and countryside in northern Syria, such as Qaniyeh, al-Ya‘qoubiyyeh and al-Jadideh, after 14 years of silence and devastation.

Christmas trees were also illuminated there, as the region witnesses a relative improvement in the security situation and a gradual return to civilian life, after years of military operations in these villages.

Interior Ministry security forces have taken specific measures in Idlib to ensure that events proceed under safe conditions.

Christmas carols and music were performed there for the first time, after celebrations during the years of war had been confined to prayers inside churches and private homes. Images circulated from the celebrations indicate broad participation by local residents, as these are the first festivities of their kind since 2011.