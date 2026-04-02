Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani firmly rejected Germany's proposals to deport Syrians, warning against forced returns and describing the diaspora as a “strategic resource” rather than a burden.

"We categorically reject any attempts at forced deportation, and we are working seriously with our partners to rehabilitate infrastructure and provide a safe environment worthy of those who choose a voluntary and dignified return," the top Syrian diplomat wrote on X.

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited Berlin on Monday.

At a joint press conference, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz raised the prospect of 80% of the more than 900,000 Syrians in Germany returning home within three years.

The chancellor said that Syrians are needed to join reconstruction efforts in their home country, while stressing that those "who wish to remain in Germany and are well integrated will be able to stay in Germany."

The comment produced hefty criticism of Merz from across the political spectrum, and the German leader on Tuesday pointed the finger at al-Sharaa, saying that "the figure of 80% returnees within three years was cited by the Syrian president."

Al-Sharaa rejected those claims during an event in London on Tuesday evening, attributing the proposal to the chancellor, and stressing that the return of refugees is directly tied to Syria's reconstruction.

Al-Sharaa noted that refugees should not be forcibly sent back, warning that such actions would scare people and prompt further migration. He stressed that the right to a free and voluntary return must be respected.

During Syria's 14-year civil war, Germany took in more Syrian refugees than any other EU country.

Following the overthrow of long-time dictator Bashar Assad at the end of 2024 by the anti-regime alliance led by al-Sharaa, calls have been growing in German conservative circles for Syrians to return home.