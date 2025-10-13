Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said Monday his government will pursue legal avenues to hold former leader Bashar Assad accountable for alleged crimes but will avoid any confrontation with Russia, where Assad remains in exile.

"There are entire generations that have suffered tremendous psychological trauma. So, it's very important that the period of liberation give people new hope for their return and for reconstruction," Sharaa said in an interview with CBS News.

Reflecting on his rise to the presidency, Sharaa said: "Entering this palace wasn't a very positive experience. Much evil towards the Syrian people came out of this palace since it was built."

"We have not taken any actions outside Syrian territory, nor have we targeted anyone other than the regime. We saved the people from the oppression imposed by the criminal regime," he added.

Regarding Assad's fate, Sharaa said: "We will use all legal means possible to demand that Bashar al-Assad be brought to justice."

However, he added: "Engaging in a conflict with Russia right now would be too costly for Syria. Nor would it be in the country's interest."

In late September, Damascus investigating judge Tawfiq al-Ali issued an arrest warrant in absentia for Assad, in preparation for referring the case internationally through Interpol.

The day after Assad's ouster last December, Russia announced it had granted him and his family "humanitarian asylum."

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Baath Party's decades-long grip on power that began in 1963. A new transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January.