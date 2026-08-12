Syria has formally protested Colombia's recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, sending letters to the U.N. secretary-general and Security Council president, state media reported Wednesday.

According to SANA, the letters conveyed Syria’s protest, condemnation and categorical rejection of Colombia’s recognition of what it described as "Israeli sovereignty" over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Earlier Monday, Colombia’s Foreign Ministry announced its recognition of what it called Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, citing continuing regional instability in the Middle East and the plateau’s strategic importance to Israel’s security.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the decision, making Colombia the second country after the U.S. to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Washington took the same step in 2019 during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term.

Earlier, Syria’s Foreign Ministry rejected and condemned Colombia’s decision, saying it was based on security justifications inconsistent with international law.

The ministry said the Colombian position contradicted statements by U.N. chief Antonio Guterres affirming that the Golan Heights are Syrian territory and that the U.N. unequivocally recognizes them as part of Syria.

It also said the decision violated the principle prohibiting the acquisition of territory by force and U.N. Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981.

The EU reiterated Wednesday that, in line with international law and U.N. Security Council Resolutions 242 and 497, it does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

In remarks to SANA, the bloc called on Israel to respect the demilitarized buffer zone in the Golan and comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

It also reaffirmed its support for the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), which monitors the occupied territory, and stressed the importance of Security Council Resolution 497.

The EU also urged Israel to respect Syria’s independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and to refrain from actions that would undermine Security Council Resolutions 497 and 2799.

It further called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid further violence and comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, while expressing support for diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation, including dialogue between Israel and Syria.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967 and annexed the territory in 1981, a move rejected by the UN as "null and void” under Resolution 497.