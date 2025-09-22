Syria's Supreme Electoral Commission announced Sunday it would hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 5, first since the ouster of the Bashar Assad regime last December.

The commission issued Decision No. 44, 2025, setting the date for the parliamentary polls, according to the state news agency SANA, regardless of uncertainties over how the vote will be conducted across the country.

At the end of August, the commission announced that elections in three provinces would be postponed indefinitely due to security concerns.

It remains unclear whether the October elections will cover the affected provinces of Suwaida, Hasakah and Raqqa, areas under the control of the U.S.-backed YPG terrorist group.

The new Parliament is set to expand to 210 seats, with one-third directly appointed by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Under Assad, the Parliament was limited to 150 seats, with two-thirds automatically allocated to the ruling Baath Party and its allies.

Electoral commission spokesperson Nawar Najmeh announced Saturday that the deadline for submitting appeals concerning the members of the electoral bodies had been extended until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

In a statement to SANA, Najmeh explained that the extension aims to give citizens the opportunity to take part in public oversight of the selection process for members of electoral bodies.

The commission added that international organizations and representatives of civil society will be allowed to observe the elections in coordination with Syrian authorities.