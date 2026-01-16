The Syrian military launched attacks Friday following warnings that it would strike terrorist YPG/PKK-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions in Deir Hafer, east of Aleppo, and advised civilians to keep clear.

In several warnings, the Syrian military announced it will target specified areas of Deir Hafer, which it said SDF forces were using "as a launching point for their terrorist operations towards the city of Aleppo and its eastern countryside."

Syria's army deployed reinforcements near Deir Hafer over the past days, after driving out the SDF from Aleppo city last week.

Earlier on Friday, Syrian authorities said terrorist PKK-linked figure Bahoz Erdal from northern Iraq arrived in al-Tabqah to lead YPG/PKK-dominated SDF operations.

Despite mediation attempts aimed at removing the SDF threats in eastern Aleppo, the danger had not been eliminated, the statement added, accusing the two groups of preparing new attacks.

According to the statement, the groups have transferred a large number of Iranian-made drones toward the areas of Maskanah and Deir Hafer "in preparation for further assaults targeting Aleppo city and its eastern countryside.”

The army also reported the arrival of new PKK-affiliated terrorists and remnants of the former regime to Tabqah to be redeployed to positions in Deir Hafer, Maskanah and surrounding areas.

The Operations Command said Syrian forces are working to protect civilians in areas used by the SDF and its allies as launch points for military operations, pledging to defend residents and safeguard Syria’s sovereignty.