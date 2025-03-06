Britain on Thursday lifted sanctions on 24 Syrian entities, including the Central Bank of Syria, several other banks, and petroleum companies, unfreezing their assets.

The West is rethinking its approach to Syria after anti-regime forces, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, ousted long-time dictator Bashar Assad in December. Last month, European Union countries suspended a range of sanctions against Syria.

Britain's foreign office did not give further details on the lifting of the sanctions and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Syrian government media official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.