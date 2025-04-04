Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani vowed on Friday to hold accountable those responsible for the April 4, 2017, chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib – carried out by the ousted Assad regime – which killed nearly 100 people, mostly children.

"On the anniversary of the chemical weapons attack by the defunct Assad regime on Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib, which claimed dozens of martyrs, we pledge to continue working to achieve justice and hold accountable those responsible for this heinous crime," Al-Shaibani said on his X account.

The foreign minister affirmed that "the new Syria will be a safe homeland for all Syrians based on the foundations of freedom, dignity, and justice."

On April 4, 2017, the deposed regime forces targeted the town with chemical weapons, killing about 100 people, most of them children. The Khan Sheikhoun massacre is considered a war crime under international law.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.