Syrian authorities conducted a security sweep in Latakia on Tuesday after state media blamed remnants of Bashar Assad's ousted regime for an attack that killed two security personnel, residents said.

Bursts of gunfire were heard through the night as government security forces deployed in the Datour district of Latakia, part of the coastal region where Assad had drawn support from the Alawite community to which his family belongs.

The coastal region has emerged as one of the main security challenges for interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's new administration, which has deployed many of its forces into the area since Assad was deposed in December.

A senior security official in the area told Reuters there had been an increase in hit-and-run attacks on security patrols and checkpoints in several towns in Latakia province over the last two weeks, blamed on former army personnel in hiding.

The Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a security source, reported that the two members of the Defense Ministry had been killed in al-Datour by "groups of Assad militia remnants," and that security forces had mounted a campaign to arrest them.

One Datour resident told Reuters there had been heavy gunfire in the early hours and that security forces in numerous vehicles had surrounded the neighborhood before the situation calmed down in the morning.

The senior security source blamed attacks in the Latakia region on a proliferation of arms in the hands of former security and army personnel who had refused to enter into reconciliation agreements with the new authorities.

The source said that Alawite elders have in some cases cooperated with security forces to hand over former personnel suspected of committing crimes during the Assad era, keen to stave off crackdowns and potential civil unrest.

Last week, a police station was attacked during confrontations in Assad's ancestral town of Qardaha, located in the mountains some 25 kilometers (16 miles) to the east of Latakia.

Qardaha residents and activists said that the incident began when members of security forces tried to enter a house without permission, sparking opposition from residents. One person was killed by gunfire, with locals accusing the security forces of the shooting, two residents and Alawite activists said.

A statement issued at the time by the Latakia security chief made no mention of the shooting. It accused groups whom it said opposed the imposition of security of trying to prevent security forces from setting up a checkpoint and attacking the police station.

Community sheikhs and notables from Qardaha issued a videoed statement after the incident, accusing "strangers" of trying to "exploit gaps between the people of Qardaha and the authorities with the aim of disrupting" security.

They declared support for any step taken by the authorities with their agreement to preserve security and lives.