The Syrian government is working on a plan to organize the return of hundreds of Kurdish families to their hometown in Afrin.

As part of the effort, a presidential delegation, tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Jan. 29 agreement with the terrorist YPG, arrived in northeastern Syria's Hasakah to discuss the repatriation mechanisms.

The delegation, formed under the supervision of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, includes officials from Aleppo province and the director of the Afrin district, Khayro Dawoud.

Its mission is to coordinate between the provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah to accelerate the return of displaced persons to their homes.

It will also facilitate the return of Afrin residents currently present in Hasakah to their towns and villages, in parallel with the return of residents of al-Shuyukh subdistrict (north of Afrin) to their areas.

It was agreed to organize the first convoy carrying approximately 400 families from Afrin toward their villages.

The convoy was scheduled to depart Monday at 7:00 a.m. from the Panorama roundabout, south of the city of Hasakah, under strict security measures to ensure the safety of the returning families.

This development comes amid the continued presence of large numbers of displaced families from Afrin who have been living for years in the cities, towns, and rural areas of Hasakah province, in addition to several temporary shelter centers.

On Jan. 29, the Syrian government announced that it had reached a cease-fire agreement with the YPG as part of a comprehensive arrangement, including an understanding on a phased integration of military and administrative forces between the two sides, the entry of security forces into the centers of the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli and the handover to the state of all civil and governmental institutions, crossings and border points.