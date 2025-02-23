Syria’s new leadership will launch a national dialogue conference Tuesday to chart the country’s future following dictator Bashar Assad’s ouster in December, two preparatory committee members said Sunday.

Foreign capitals will be closely watching the conference as part of a political process in Syria that they say needs to be inclusive of its ethnically diverse and multi-religious population as they consider suspending sanctions on the country.

Holding the conference has been a key pledge of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which took control of Damascus on Dec. 8 in a stunning offensive that prompted Assad to flee to Russia, ending more than 50 years of his family's autocratic rule.

The preparatory committee's seven members consulted with some 4,000 people across Syria over the last week to gather views that would help shape a constitutional declaration, a new economic framework and a plan for institutional reform, the committee told reporters Sunday.

The interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has said the conference was part of an inclusive political process to draft a constitution, which he said could take up to three years, and then hold elections, which he said could take four years.

The conference is scheduled for two days but could be extended if necessary, committee member Hassan Dugheim said, and a new government expected to be formed next month would also benefit from the conference's recommendations.