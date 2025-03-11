Syria’s new leader pledged accountability and a probe following international outrage over reports of mass killings in the deadliest violence since Bashar Assad’s ouster.

In its latest toll Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said 973 civilians, mostly from the Alawite community, had perished since March 6 in operations by security personnel or pro-government fighters in the coastal heartland.

Its previous toll of 830 had specified the "executions" targeted Alawites in the Mediterranean coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus.

United Nations rights chief Volker Türk said Sunday the killings "must cease immediately," while the Arab League, the United Nations, the United States, Britain and other governments have condemned the violence.

"We will hold accountable, firmly and without leniency, anyone who was involved in the bloodshed of civilians ... or who overstepped the powers of the state," Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa said in a video posted by state news agency SANA.

Earlier Sunday, the presidency announced on Telegram that an "independent committee" had been formed to "investigate the violations against civilians and identify those responsible for them," who would face the courts.

Fighting between the new security forces and loyalists of the former government erupted last Thursday, after earlier tensions and escalated into reported mass killings.

The fighting has killed hundreds of security forces as well as pro-Assad fighters, according to the Observatory, with the overall death toll exceeding 1,300.

Al-Sharaa, in a separate address from a Damascus mosque, appealed for national unity.

"God willing, we will be able to live together in this country," he said.

Chief U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio said Syria "must hold the perpetrators of these massacres against Syria's minority communities accountable," while Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Damascus authorities "must ensure the protection of all Syrians and set out a clear path to transitional justice."

In Jordan, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said that: "Anyone involved in this matter will be referred to the judiciary."