Syria’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani has said that his country was ready to engage with the rest of the world as he urged the international community to lift sanctions.

Speaking to Doha-based Al Jazeera on Wednesday, al-Shaibani also outlined the interim administration’s plans and the progress made since the ouster of Bashar Assad.

The interim government, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, faces immense challenges as it rebuilds a nation devastated by years of conflict.

International sanctions imposed on the Assad regime during the 2011 uprising were intended to support Syrians suffering under repression. However, al-Shaibani argued that these sanctions no longer serve their purpose.

The Assad regime’s notorious detention centers, described as “human slaughterhouses,” have been dismantled and efforts to rebuild the country are underway.

Al-Shaibani noted that as such, “continuous enforcement (of sanctions) has become meaningless and ineffective.”

He also highlighted the administration’s commitment to engaging with international and regional powers.

On Wednesday, he traveled to Saudi Arabia to discuss Syria’s potential readmission to the Arab League, a move that could help reintegrate Syria into the regional fold.

The foreign minister also expressed openness to fostering cooperation with Washington, contingent on reciprocal goodwill.

He noted concerns raised by non-Syrians about minority protections but emphasized the government’s stance of treating all citizens equally.

“An American focus on these issues might inadvertently reinforce divisions within Syrian society,” al-Shaibani said, cautioning against external narratives that could fragment the nation further.