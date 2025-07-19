A gathering of tribes in southern Syria on Saturday declared its full commitment to a comprehensive cease-fire in Suwayda after a directive from Damascus.

In an official statement, the tribal groups declared a "halt to all military operations" and pledged "strict adherence to the ceasefire terms."

They called for "the release of all detainees from among the tribes, the safe and unconditional return of all displaced persons to their homes and villages, and the opening of dialogue channels to ensure that recent violence is not repeated and that the region moves toward lasting stability."

The Council of Arab Tribes and Clans in Syria also affirmed its commitment to the cease-fire, announcing it opened roads leading to Suwayda for the entry of security forces.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidency announced a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire following days of unrest in the southern province of Suwayda.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda. Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel cited the "protection of Druze communities" as a pretext for its attacks.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has announced a truce and called on the people to maintain unity. He said the Druze are a main part of the social fabric of the country and must not be judged by actions of a few.

In a televised address, al-Sharaa vowed to bring all violators to justice.

"We disavow all crimes and transgressions that have occurred, whether inside or outside Suwayda. We emphasize the importance of achieving justice and enforcing the law," he said.

The fighting in Suwayda, which erupted a week ago, left hundreds dead, and resulted in a dire humanitarian situation and a mass exodus of civilians from the province, according to activists.

The Druze are a religious minority that emerged from Shiite Islam and live mainly in Syria, but also in Israel, Lebanon, and Jordan. Suwayda is their stronghold.