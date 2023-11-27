The fragile Hamas-Israel truce entered its final 24 hours Monday amid hopes of an extension after the Palestinian resistance group said it was willing to negotiate the release of more hostages.

The pause that began Friday has seen dozens of hostages freed, with over 100 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel in return.

Attention now has turned to whether the truce will be extended before its scheduled end early on Tuesday morning.

"That's my goal, that's our goal, to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief into those in need in Gaza," U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday.

He said he would like the fighting to be paused for "as long as prisoners keep coming out."

"I get a sense that all the players in the region are looking for a way to end this so the hostages are all released and ... Hamas is completely no longer in control of Gaza."

Hamas has signaled its willingness to extend the truce, with a source telling Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the group told mediators they were open to prolonging it by "two to four days."

"The resistance believes it is possible to ensure the release of 20 to 40 Israeli prisoners" in that time, the source close to the movement said.

Under the truce, 50 hostages held by the resistance group, Hamas, were to be freed over four days in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. A built-in mechanism extends it if at least 10 Israeli captives are released each extra day.

One potential complicating factor is the fact that some hostages are believed to be held by resistance groups other than Hamas.

Israel faces enormous pressure from the families of hostages, as well as allies, to extend the truce to secure more releases.

"It would be good, helpful and necessary" to extend the truce until all hostages, who include French nationals, are freed, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told BFMTV on Sunday.

Three successive days of hostage releases have buoyed spirits in Israel, with tearful reunions weeks after the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

In response, Israel launched a military campaign on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

Mounting pressure

Israel has faced mounting pressure to extend the pause mediated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt though its leaders have been keen to dismiss any suggestions of a lasting halt to the offensive.

"We continue until the end – until victory," Netanyahu said in Gaza on Sunday, on the first visit by an Israeli premier since 2005.

His office has proposed a war budget of 30 billion shekels ($8 billion) for 90 days.

Wearing green military fatigues and surrounded by soldiers, Netanyahu vowed to free all the hostages and "eliminate Hamas," in footage posted online by his office.

"Nothing will stop us, and we are convinced that we have the power, the strength, the will and the determination to achieve all the war's goals," he said.

Picking up the pieces

Elsewhere in Gaza, residents picked through heaps of rubble where homes once stood searching for belongings after weeks of bombardment.

"I came to see if there was anything left, if there was anything I could salvage. We fled with nothing," said Ous sama al Bass, inspecting the ruins of his home in Al-Zahra, south of Gaza City.

"Everything is lost," he said. "We're tired. That's enough. We can't take it anymore."

On the outskirts of Gaza City, families took to the road on foot to head south, pushing luggage and relatives in wheelchairs, and carrying children in their arms.

Israel has told Palestinians in Gaza to leave the north for the relative safety of the south, but it has now sent text messages to those in the southern city of Khan Younis warning it knows hostages are being held there.

"The army will neutralize anyone who has kidnapped hostages," the message said.

The U.N. estimates that 1.7 million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced by the fighting.

The pause in fighting has allowed more aid to reach Palestinians struggling to survive water shortages and other essentials.

Bbut Adnan Abu Hansa, a spokesperson for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), warned of "unprecedented" humanitarian needs.

"We should send 200 lorries a day continuously for at least two months," he said.