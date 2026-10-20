Iran reportedly shot down a U.S. combat drone over the Strait of Hormuz early Tuesday, local media reported.

Tasnim reported that a new, advanced air defense system destroyed the MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The agency also claimed Iranian forces destroyed more than 50 drones of this type since the conflict began.

The U.S. military did not immediately confirm the claim. The claims could not be independently verified.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a medium-altitude long-endurance UAV capable of remotely controlled or autonomous flight operations, primarily operated by the U.S. Air Force.

Since launching attacks on Iran in late February, the United States has lost or damaged 81 aircraft and drones, according to a recent report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service.

The cost of replacing the lost equipment was estimated between $1.9 billion and $3.3 billion.