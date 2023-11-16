Internet and mobile services in the Gaza Strip were completely shut down due to lack of fuel in the blockaded enclave, according to the Palestine Telecommunications Company and the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

"Gaza is again in a total communication blackout, and ... it is because there is no fuel," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told a news conference in Geneva on Thursday.

Palestine Telecommunications Company confirmed the shutdown in a statement.

The communication networks in the besieged coastal area have failed several times since Israel launched its relentless air and ground attacks.

Connections to the outside world were possible with satellite mobile phones and sometimes from high buildings in the south of the Gaza Strip with Israeli SIM cards.

In October, Gaza was under a near-total communications blackout following intensified Israeli air attacks that Palestinian telecoms providers said knocked out communications lines and towers.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk extended an offer to provide internet support to the war-affected Gaza Strip after the Israeli military operation resulted in a complete shutdown of communication networks.