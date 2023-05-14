A delicate truce between Israeli forces and militants in the Gaza Strip seemed to be maintaining its integrity following a five-day confrontation resulting in the unfortunate loss of 33 Palestinian lives and two Israeli casualties.

The latest round of Gaza fighting was sparked Tuesday when Israeli jets killed three top commanders from the Islamic Jihad group in response to earlier rocket launches from Gaza. Those killings set off a barrage of conflicts that threatened to drag the region into another all-out war until an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire took hold late Saturday.

While the calm appeared to bring a sense of relief to Gaza’s 2 million people and hundreds of thousands of Israelis who had been largely confined to bomb shelters in recent days, the agreement did nothing to address the underlying issues that have fueled numerous rounds of fighting between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the years.

Palestinians walk as they return to their homes, which was damaged in an Israeli strike after a cease-fire was agreed between Palestinian factions and Israel, Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 14, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

In Gaza, residents surveyed the latest damage caused to their surroundings, with gaping holes left in the apartments serving as what Israel said were hideouts for the six senior Islamic Jihad members killed during this round. Gaza’s main cargo crossing with Israel reopened Sunday after warnings that keeping it closed would force Gaza’s sole power plant to shut down, deepening a power crisis.

Israel was gradually lifting restrictions on residents in southern Israel, which had borne the brunt of the rocket fire.

Israeli officials have expressed satisfaction with the latest battle, having eliminated many of Islamic Jihad’s top brass in what it says were pinpointed strikes based on solid intelligence. But at least 13 of those killed in Gaza were civilians, including children as young as 4 years old and women.

Israel has faced criticism from rights groups over the civilian casualties in its bombardments in Gaza. However, Israel does its utmost to avoid harming civilians in its strikes and says militants operate from within the territory’s densely populated areas to fire rockets indiscriminately at Israeli communities.

Throughout the fighting, Israel’s repeated airstrikes targeting Islamic Jihad and its command centers and rocket-launching sites showed no signs of stopping the rocket fire, prompting Islamic Jihad to declare victory and sending cheering Palestinians out into the streets late Saturday.

The Israeli military reported over 1,400 launches throughout the fighting, with some rockets reaching as far as the Tel Aviv and Jerusalem areas. According to a preliminary military tally, Israeli jets struck more than 400 targets, showing that about a fifth of the rockets were misfired and landed in Gaza. At the same time, most of the rest were either intercepted or landed in open areas.

A rocket fire killed an 80-year-old woman and a Palestinian laborer in Israel. A Palestinian human rights group said three people, including two children, were killed in Gaza by errant rockets.

It was the latest in many battles between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza since the Hamas group seized control of the seaside territory in 2007. Israel and Hamas have fought four wars, with numerous more minor flare-ups.

The more powerful Hamas has praised Islamic Jihad’s strikes but remained on the sidelines during the latest round of fighting, limiting the scope of the conflict. As the de facto government held responsible for the abysmal conditions in the blockaded Gaza Strip, Hamas has recently tried to keep a lid on its conflict with Israel. On the other hand, Islamic Jihad is a more ideological group that has taken the lead in the past few rounds of fighting with Israel.

Saturday’s deal did not address many causes of the repeated fighting, including Israel’s ongoing blockade of Gaza, the large arsenals of weapons possessed by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians claim all three areas for a future state. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but Hamas overran the territory and expelled forces loyal to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade over Gaza in what Israel says is a policy aimed at preventing Hamas from arming. The Palestinians and international rights groups say the policy, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, amounts to collective punishment.