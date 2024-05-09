Thousands of demonstrators, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, rallied on Thursday through the streets of Malmo, the host city of this year's Eurovision, to protest against Israel's participation in the song contest.

This year's Eurovision opened in the southern Swedish city on Tuesday, with the grand finale to be held Saturday, but Israel's war in Gaza is looming over the festivities.

"Young people are leading the way and showing the world how we should react to this," Thunberg, 21, said, wrapped in a keffiyeh, the traditional scarf that has become a symbol of Palestinian resistance and banned by Eurovision organizers.

Metal barricades and large concrete blocks have been put up around Malmo Arena, which is hosting the competition.

Police are guarding the venue and visitors need to pass through metal detectors before entering the arena. Bags are being checked and visitors are only allowed to bring in small purses.

"I am a Eurovision fan and it breaks my heart but I'm boycotting. I can't have fun knowing that Israel is there participating when all those kids are dying. I think it's just wrong," 30-year-old protester Hilda, who did not want to provide her surname, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Israel's military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 34,904 people, mostly women and children, according to local health officials.

The war in Gaza came after Palestinian resistance group Hamas's surprise cross-border attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, according to an Israeli figures.

In 2022, Russia's state broadcaster was excluded from the European Broadcasting Union, which oversees Eurovision, in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

"I feel like if they can remove Russia why can they not do it to Israel?" 29-year-old Margo Mustafa said.

"The people are here for Eurovision trying to celebrate. There's nothing to celebrate. It's an ongoing war," she added.

'Hypocrisy and double standards'

More than 5,000 people gathered on Thursday afternoon in Malmo's main square, according to a police estimate.

Alongside signs that read: "Liberate Palestine," banners that said "EUR legitimises genocide" and "colonialism cannot be washed in pink" could be read in the crowd.

Protester Kasia Wiatrowska, from Malmo, wore a green T-shirt with the words "Libre Palestine" on the back.

"I do like Eurovision," Wiatrowska told Reuters. "We all love music. But this year music is dividing people, and I don't like that," she added.

Israel's entry, "Hurricane" by singer Eden Golan, will compete in Thursday's semi-final. It has already been partially rewritten and given a new title after Eurovision organizers deemed the original version to be too political.

Another protester, Palestinian Amar, who only gave one name, said: "I'm here today because I see the hypocrisy and double standards around the world."

"We are against what's happening in Gaza right now. But I also want people to understand that we don't hate Jews," he added.

"At six and nine, my children are now at an age where they want to watch Eurovision but this year we are completely boycotting it," protester Cecilia Brudell told AFP.

Since the beginning of the year, several petitions have demanded Israel's exclusion from the 68th edition of the annual music competition.

At the end of March, contestants from nine countries, including Swiss favorite Nemo, called for a lasting cease-fire.