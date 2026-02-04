At least three children and six women were among 17 people killed Wednesday in renewed Israeli attacks on Gaza, the territory's civil defense agency said.

The Israeli military earlier claimed it had carried out the attacks in response to alleged gunfire that wounded one of its officers.

Despite a U.S.-brokered truce entering its second phase last month, violence has continued in the Gaza Strip, with Israel and Hamas accusing each other of breaching the agreement.

The latest bloodshed came days after Israel partially reopened the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt – the only exit for Gazans that does not pass through Israel.

The civil defense agency said the 17 people were killed in a series of Israeli strikes, with at least 31 others wounded.

Three bodies were brought to Nasser Hospital after Israeli strikes hit tents and homes in the southern Khan Younis area, the agency said.

Six more bodies were taken to al-Shifa Hospital following similar strikes in Gaza City, the territory's largest urban center, it added.

The Israeli military said it had conducted "precision strikes" after "... opened fire on troops," seriously wounding an officer, adding that it considers the incident a violation of the cease-fire.

It said the troops came under attack near the so-called "Yellow Line," beyond which Israeli forces are stationed in Gaza.

The cease-fire has been repeatedly marred by bloodshed.

Gaza's Health Ministry says at least 523 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since it took effect on Oct. 10, while the Israeli military says four of its soldiers have been killed over the same period.

Saturday was among the deadliest days, with the civil defense agency reporting at least 32 people killed in Israeli attacks, which the military said were in response to a Hamas cease-fire violation.

Media restrictions and limited access in Gaza have prevented international media from reporting or independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Tuesday, during which Netanyahu insisted that Hamas must be disarmed and the entire Gaza Strip demilitarized before any reconstruction can begin.