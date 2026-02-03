Israel allowed only 12 people to enter Egypt through Gaza's Rafah border Monday, the first day of a limited reopening for the besieged Palestinian territory's only access to the outside world.

"Five injured people and seven companions" crossed the border, a source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Tuesday.

The reopening, demanded by the United Nations and aid groups, is a key part of the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's truce plan for Gaza, where humanitarian conditions remain dire after two years of war.

The number of patients allowed to enter Egypt through the crossing was limited to 50 Monday, each accompanied by two companions, according to three officials at the Egyptian border.

An Egyptian health official told AFP on Monday that three ambulances had arrived with Palestinian patients who were screened upon arrival to determine which hospital to be taken to.

AlQahera News, citing Egypt's Health Ministry, reported that 150 hospitals and 300 ambulances had been prepared to receive Palestinian patients.

It said 12,000 doctors and 30 rapid deployment teams had been allocated to work with those transferred.

The director of Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, said there were 20,000 patients in the territory in urgent need of treatment, including 4,500 children.

There was no official announcement of the number of people who returned to Gaza via the crossing.

AFP images Monday showed empty buses crossing back to Egypt after transporting Palestinians to Gaza earlier in the day.

The partial resumption of operations at the crossing comes after Israeli forces seized control of the gateway to Egypt in May 2024 during their genocidal war.

Gaza's civil defense reported dozens killed in a wave of Israeli strikes over the weekend, in what the military said was retaliation for Palestinian fighters exiting a tunnel in Rafah city.

Ali Shaath, the head of a Palestinian technocratic committee established to oversee the day-to-day governance of Gaza, said Rafah's reopening offered a "window of hope" for the territory.