Saudi Arabia said Thursday that Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a phone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the two diplomats discussed bilateral ties and developments of common interests, without giving further details.

The call came as Syria’s new administration works to expand cooperation with regional and international partners following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in late 2024.

Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Ba'ath Party’s rule since 1963. A transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa took office in January 2025.