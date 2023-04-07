One person was killed, and at least four others were injured in a car ramming attack in Israel's capital late on Friday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the mobilization of security forces.

Paramedics said a 30-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in the incident that occurred near the seafront. Three of the victims, including a 17-year-old, were moderately injured, while two had light injuries, the rescue service added.

Others were injured when a driver rammed passers-by with his car, they said.

The Israeli ambulance service also noted that all victims of the attack were foreign tourists, without specifying their nationalities.

Police said the car turned over. The driver was "neutralized," officials said.

Ambulance sirens could be heard in the city center.

The latest incident comes as tensions run high in the region.

Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the mobilization of police and army reserves after the attack in Tel Aviv.

"The Prime Minister has instructed the Israel Police to mobilise all reserve border police units, and directed the IDF to mobilise additional forces to confront the terror attacks," a statement from the prime minister's office said.

Earlier Friday, two British-Israeli sisters aged 16 and 20 were killed and their mother seriously wounded in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack.

The attacks came hours after Israel bombarded Lebanon and Gaza.

The violence comes amid an upsurge in tensions during Jewish, Muslim and Christian religious holidays.

On Wednesday night, Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque, firing stun grenades and rubber bullets to forcibly remove worshippers. Palestinians hurled stones at officers. After a few hours of scuffles that left a trail of damage, police dragged everyone out of the compound.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents Islam's third-holiest site. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.