Iran seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, tightening its grip on the vital shipping lane after Donald Trump said he was indefinitely calling off attacks, with no sign of stalled peace talks resuming.

The status of a two-week-old cease-fire, due to have expired earlier this week, remained ⁠unclear. In a sharp about-face hours after threatening renewed violence, Trump made ⁠what appeared to be a unilateral announcement Tuesday that the U.S. would extend a cease-fire until it had discussed an Iranian proposal in peace talks to end the two-month-old war.

But Iranian officials did not say they had agreed to any extension of the truce and criticized Trump's decision ​to maintain the U.S. Navy blockade of Iran's trade by sea, itself considered by Iran an act of war.

​Iran's ⁠parliament speaker and lead negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said a full cease-fire only made sense if the blockade was lifted.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the slender chokepoint that carried a fifth of the world's oil trade before the war, was impossible with such a "flagrant breach of the cease-fire," Ghalibaf said on social media.

"You did not achieve your goals through military aggression and you will not achieve them by bullying either," he wrote in his first response to Trump's announcement. "The only way is recognizing the Iranian people's rights."

In another wartime shakeup at the Pentagon, Navy Secretary John Phelan has been fired, a U.S. official and a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The move came just weeks after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ousted the Army's top general.

The Pentagon said Phelan was leaving the administration "effective immediately," but did not provide a reason or say whether it was his decision to go.

Little progress

Trump has again backed away from his repeated threats to bomb Iran's power plants and other civilian infrastructure, which the United Nations and others warn would violate international humanitarian law.

However, little progress has been made in ending the war that started with joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on ⁠Iran ⁠on Feb. 28. That leaves the two sides in a holding pattern with the crucial Strait of Hormuz still effectively shut, straining economies across the world.

Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, where the Iran-allied armed group, Hezbollah, joined the fighting against Israel.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, meanwhile, seized two vessels and escorted them to Iranian shores Wednesday, according to statements by the shipping companies and Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The IRGC accused the ships it had seized, the Liberia-flagged Epaminondas and Panama-flagged MSC Francesca, of operating without required permits and tampering with their navigation systems.

A third, Liberia-flagged container ship was fired upon in the same area but was not damaged and had resumed sailing, according to maritime security sources.

U.S. forces patrol the Arabian Sea near the Touska, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, April 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Leavitt said in an interview with Fox News that since the ships were not U.S. or Israeli vessels, the seizure was not a violation of the cease-fire. She called it an act of "piracy."

The U.S. military said Wednesday it had so far directed more than 30 ships to turn around or return to port as part of the U.S. blockade against Iran.

Far beyond the Gulf, the U.S. military has intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters, sources said, redirecting them away from their positions near India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

Brent, the international crude oil benchmark, remained above $100 a ​barrel in Asian trade Thursday, having hit triple figures a day earlier for the first time in two weeks.

No new truce deadline

In his Tuesday announcement, ​Trump said that the U.S. had agreed to a request by Pakistani mediators "to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal ... and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."

He has not set any deadline ⁠for the proposal or ‌discussions, White House press ‌secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, was still trying to bring the sides together ⁠after both failed to show up for tentatively scheduled talks in Islamabad on Tuesday before the two-week-old ‌cease-fire was due to expire.

A first session of peace talks between Iran and the U.S. in Islamabad 11 days ago produced no agreement.

Trump wants Iran to give up highly enriched uranium and forgo further enrichment ​to prevent it from building a nuclear weapon.

Iran says ⁠it has only a peaceful civilian nuclear programme, and wants the lifting of sanctions, reparations for damage and recognition of its ⁠control over the strait.

Iran has also made a cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah a condition of truce talks. On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes on ⁠Lebanon killed at least five people, including ​the Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil.

It was the deadliest day since a 10-day cease-fire was announced on April 16 between Israel and Lebanon.

Iran executed a man convicted of links to both an exiled opposition group and Israel's intelligence service, Iranian media reported Thursday.